Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

