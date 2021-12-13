Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post $47.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.05 million to $51.35 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $51.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $191.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.05 million to $199.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $225.28 million, with estimates ranging from $220.35 million to $231.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

