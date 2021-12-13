Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.33 Million

Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post $484.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.00 million and the lowest is $482.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $379.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 367,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

