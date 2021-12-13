Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post sales of $39.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.63 million and the highest is $40.10 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $37.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $154.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $155.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $167.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,908. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

