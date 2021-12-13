Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. 691,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

