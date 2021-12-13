Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

