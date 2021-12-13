Brokerages Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the third quarter worth $4,978,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 156,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

