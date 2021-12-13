Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

