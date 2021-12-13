Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.59. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 508,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2,660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UVSP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,930. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $834.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.