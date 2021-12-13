Brokerages Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $244.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.08 million to $261.29 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $219.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $935.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $906.01 million to $956.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $997.73 million, with estimates ranging from $959.84 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

FRT traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $128.45. 266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

