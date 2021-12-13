Brokerages Expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Lipocine posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 25,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

LPCN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 1,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,516. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

