Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.39. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

