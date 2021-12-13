Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price at $162.69

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.69.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,791 shares of company stock worth $6,600,644. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

