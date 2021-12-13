Brokerages Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) PT at $85.83

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 218.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $89.92.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.