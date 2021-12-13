Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price at $574.44

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $574.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM opened at $566.50 on Friday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $583.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in DexCom by 37.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.