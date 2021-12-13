Brokerages Set Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) PT at $21.92

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. 3,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,618. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.57. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $74,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

