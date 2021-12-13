Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Price Target at GBX 280

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 280 ($3.71).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.24) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.92) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.04) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

LON SBRY traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 272.10 ($3.61). 2,703,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 291.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 286.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.50 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.54).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

