Brokerages Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,201.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of GRUB opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $19.84.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
