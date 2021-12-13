Brokerages Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,201.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GRUB opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

