Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) PT at C$122.13

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$122.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSPD. Barclays set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$55.98 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$54.62 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The stock has a market cap of C$8.29 billion and a PE ratio of -28.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

