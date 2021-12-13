Brokerages Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Target Price at €139.00

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €139.00 ($156.18).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Sixt in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 opened at €150.30 ($168.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. Sixt has a 12-month low of €92.80 ($104.27) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($191.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 30.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €147.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €128.46.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.