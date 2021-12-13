Brokerages Set TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.18. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.