Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 586,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $21.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

