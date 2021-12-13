Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $21.52 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 586,991 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

