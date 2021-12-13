Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Raised to “Buy” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$42.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The stock has a market cap of C$11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$41.88 and a 12 month high of C$63.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -121.89%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

