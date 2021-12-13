Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 27.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 18.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,508,000 after purchasing an additional 182,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Shares of BC opened at $95.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $98.68. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.