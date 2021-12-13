BSC Station Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.93 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, BSC Station has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a total market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00056200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.01 or 0.08117396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00078081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,960.90 or 0.99978613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002694 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

