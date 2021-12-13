Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at BTIG Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.67. 36,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

