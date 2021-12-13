Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $174.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.42.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,176 shares of company stock worth $37,420,069. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $184.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

