Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 227.14 ($3.01).

Several research firms have recently commented on CNE. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.85) to GBX 225 ($2.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.98) to GBX 180 ($2.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.98) to GBX 180 ($2.39) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.18) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.08) to GBX 235 ($3.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of CNE stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 180.80 ($2.40). The company had a trading volume of 852,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,920. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £901.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06.

In related news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.52), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($242,384.17).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.