CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.84 or 0.07944948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,594.25 or 0.99785634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

