Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 13,365 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $213,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $75.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

