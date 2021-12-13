Calamos Advisors LLC Has $11.60 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $112.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.18.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

