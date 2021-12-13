Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15.51 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $682.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $683.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.