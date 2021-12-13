Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,382 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

