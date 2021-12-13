Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.04 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.