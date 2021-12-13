Calavo Growers (CVGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $40.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $708.73 million, a PE ratio of 97.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.49%.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

