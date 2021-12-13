Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $23.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

