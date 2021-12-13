Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $92.13 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CATC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

