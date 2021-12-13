Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Cannae worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

