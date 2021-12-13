Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys 17,816 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,857 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for approximately 5.1% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.97. 63,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. BHP Group has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $68.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

