Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,239 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Xilinx makes up approximately 2.3% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Xilinx by 762.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $125,505,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Xilinx by 281.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $136,026,000 after purchasing an additional 664,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Xilinx by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $300,689,000 after purchasing an additional 652,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.