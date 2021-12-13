Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $472.30 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,668,926 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,502 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 3.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $472,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $152.73 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

