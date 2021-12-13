Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 5,242 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $834,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,877.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,721.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

