Cantillon Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $270,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in IQVIA by 25.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 35.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $270.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $272.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

