Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after buying an additional 309,729 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 360,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Capri by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,634,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CPRI traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

