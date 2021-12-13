Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 7,241 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $496,442.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $1,048,863.28.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.62. 19,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 491,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

