Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €210.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) received a €210.00 ($235.96) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €171.43 ($192.62).

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €171.00 ($192.13) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €105.40 ($118.43) and a twelve month high of €202.00 ($226.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €172.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €174.42.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

