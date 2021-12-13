Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.90. 53,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,767. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

