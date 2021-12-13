Carret Asset Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.27. The company had a trading volume of 91,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,469,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $224.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

