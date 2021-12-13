Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 4,011 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.23. 652,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,671,004. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $310.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.